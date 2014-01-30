FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raytheon sees big Qatar order for Patriot system in first half 2014
January 30, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 4 years ago

Raytheon sees big Qatar order for Patriot system in first half 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co expects Qatar to finalize an order worth over $2 billion for a Patriot missile defense system in the first half of 2014, Chief Executive William Swanson told analysts on Thursday.

Swanson said international bookings would account for 35 percent to 40 percent of total bookings in 2014, or about 30 percent of total sales.

He said sales were expected to remain strong in the Middle East and Asia, but there could also be new orders from Europe and Australia in two or three years.

