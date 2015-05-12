FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge dismisses Raytheon suit to block review of rival radar bids
May 12, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 2 years ago

Judge dismisses Raytheon suit to block review of rival radar bids

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Raytheon Co to block the U.S. Air Force from revisiting a contract for a long-range radar that was won by Raytheon that was challenged by rivals Lockheed Martin Corp and Northrop Grumman Corp, sources familiar with the decision said.

Raytheon has 60 days to appeal the May 11 decision by a judge with the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, according to the sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly. A clerk with the court confirmed a decision had been made on May 11, but gave no details since the matter remains under seal.

None of the companies or the Air Force had any immediate comment on the court’s move, which will allow the Air Force to proceed with a reevaluation of proposals submitted by all three bidders, and potentially reopen the competition. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

