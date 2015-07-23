FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raytheon CFO says international share of backlog at record high
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 23, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

Raytheon CFO says international share of backlog at record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co’s international orders comprised 44 percent of the company’s backlog in the second quarter, a record high for the company, and should stay in the 43 percent to 44 percent range for the full year, Toby O‘Brien, the company’s chief financial officer, told Reuters on Thursday.

O‘Brien said about 46 percent of bookings in the quarter came from international customers, including Saudi Arabia with a $2 billion order for the Patriot missile defense system.

International orders would likely slow in the second half, accounting for about 32 percent to 35 percent of total bookings for the full year, he said. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.