FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raytheon sees lower 2013 earnings after Q4 drop
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 24, 2013 / 12:20 PM / 5 years ago

Raytheon sees lower 2013 earnings after Q4 drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. arms maker Raytheon Co on Thursday forecast a drop of up to 9 percent in adjusted earnings per share this year as it reported that fourth-quarter earnings per share fell 7 percent on nearly unchanged sales.

Additional U.S. budget cuts could have a big impact on the U.S. military and the defense industry next year, but Raytheon said its international sales and focus on high-priority areas should help mitigate the effect.

Raytheon, which makes Patriot missiles and a vast array of other defense equipment, said adjusted earnings per share were $1.60 in the fourth quarter, down from $1.72 per share in the same quarter of 2011.

In the full year, adjusted EPS rose 6.2 percent to $6.21 from $5.85 in 2011, driven higher mainly by buybacks of 15.9 million shares for $825 million, the company said in its fourth- quarter earnings release.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.