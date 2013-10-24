FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raytheon posts lower quarterly results, boosts year EPS forecast
#Market News
October 24, 2013 / 12:01 PM / 4 years ago

Raytheon posts lower quarterly results, boosts year EPS forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. weapons maker Raytheon Co on Thursday reported lower quarterly earnings and a 3 percent drop in revenues, but raised its forecast for full-year profit and sales.

Raytheon said its income from continuing operations fell 2.8 percent to $487 million in the third quarter from $501 million a year earlier, while earnings per share from continuing operations were flat at $1.51. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast EPS of $1.33.

Sales dropped 3.4 percent to $5.8 billion in the quarter.

Raytheon said it expects full-year EPS from continuing operations of $5.67 to $5.77, 16 cents more than its previous forecast and up from the $5.65 it earned per share in 2012. It increased its forecast for sales by $100 million to a range of $23.6 billion to $23.8 billion.

