FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raytheon beats with higher Q2 earnings, revenues
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 23, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

Raytheon beats with higher Q2 earnings, revenues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. weapons maker Raytheon Co posted higher-than-expected earnings and revenues for the second quarter, aided by strong bookings and the favorable impact of a tax settlement.

Raytheon, maker of the Patriot missile system, reported net earnings of $504 million from continuing operations, or $1.65 per share, up from $499 million and $1.59 per share a year earlier. Revenues rose 3 percent to $5.8 billion.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast earnings of $488 million or $1.62 per share and revenues of $5.48 billion.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.