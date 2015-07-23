Raytheon beats with higher Q2 earnings, revenues

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. weapons maker Raytheon Co posted higher-than-expected earnings and revenues for the second quarter, aided by strong bookings and the favorable impact of a tax settlement.

Raytheon, maker of the Patriot missile system, reported net earnings of $504 million from continuing operations, or $1.65 per share, up from $499 million and $1.59 per share a year earlier. Revenues rose 3 percent to $5.8 billion.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast earnings of $488 million or $1.62 per share and revenues of $5.48 billion.