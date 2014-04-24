FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raytheon posts higher profit, backs 2014 forecast
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2014 / 11:55 AM / 3 years ago

Raytheon posts higher profit, backs 2014 forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co on Thursday reported a higher first-quarter profit due to a previously announced tax credit and favorable pension adjustments, and the U.S. defense company left its full-year forecast unchanged.

Net income attributable to Raytheon shareholders rose to $596 million, or $1.89 per share, from $488 million, or $1.49 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding the tax and pension items, earnings dropped to $1.43 per share from $1.56.

The company said revenue fell 6.3 percent to $5.5 billion, in line with Wall Street expectations.

Raytheon said its operating margin was 14.3 percent in the first quarter, and its bookings rose sharply to $4.3 billion from $3.6 billion a year earlier.

The company said it still expected revenue to reach $22.5 billion to $23 billion in the full year, with earnings per share of $6.74 to $6.89, or $5.76 to $5.91 excluding special items. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.