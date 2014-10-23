FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raytheon beats on earnings despite drop in sales
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

Raytheon beats on earnings despite drop in sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. weapons maker Raytheon Co on Thursday reported higher-than-expected earnings for the third quarter despite a bigger-than-expected drop in revenues, and said its bookings pointed to renewed sales growth in coming years.

Raytheon said its income from continuing operations rose 5.7 percent to $515 mln in the third quarter, or $1.65 per share, from $487 million, or $1.51 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast earnings per share of $1.60.

Adjusted to exclude changes in pension accounting rules, earnings dropped 5.6 percent to $488 million, or $1.57 a share, from $517 million, or $1.60 a share, the company said.

Revenues fell 6.3 percent to $5.47 billion from $5.84 billion, missing analysts’ forecasts of $5.61 billion.

The company said bookings rose 3.4 percent in the third quarter to $5.88 billion, bringing the year-to-date total to $16.9 billion, up $2.3 billion from this point last year. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.