Raytheon beats on earnings despite drop in sales

WASHINGTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. weapons maker Raytheon Co on Thursday reported higher-than-expected earnings for the third quarter despite a bigger-than-expected drop in revenues, and said its bookings pointed to renewed sales growth in coming years.

Raytheon said its income from continuing operations rose 5.7 percent to $515 mln in the third quarter, or $1.65 per share, from $487 million, or $1.51 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast earnings per share of $1.60.

Adjusted to exclude changes in pension accounting rules, earnings dropped 5.6 percent to $488 million, or $1.57 a share, from $517 million, or $1.60 a share, the company said.

Revenues fell 6.3 percent to $5.47 billion from $5.84 billion, missing analysts’ forecasts of $5.61 billion.

The company said bookings rose 3.4 percent in the third quarter to $5.88 billion, bringing the year-to-date total to $16.9 billion, up $2.3 billion from this point last year. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)