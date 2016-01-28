FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raytheon forecasts higher sales, earnings in 2016
#Market News
January 28, 2016 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

Raytheon forecasts higher sales, earnings in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit despite the impact of accounting adjustments related to a large cyber acquisition in 2015, and forecast higher earnings and revenues in 2016.

The maker of the Patriot missiles defense system posted quarterly net earnings of $571 million, or $1.85 per share, down from $582 million, or $1.86 a year earlier, while revenues rose 3 percent to $6.3 billion. The acquisition of Forcepoint lowered the earnings per share by $0.08, as expected, Raytheon said.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected earnings per share of $1.81 and $6.3 billion in revenues.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

