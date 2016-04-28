Raytheon revenue boosted by strong missile system sales

April 28 (Reuters) - U.S. defence contractor Raytheon Co reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by higher sales in its missile systems business.

The company, maker of the Patriot missile system, also raised its 2016 forecast for earnings from continuing operations, partly due to a lower effective tax rate.

Sales in Raytheon’s missile systems business, its biggest, increased 17 percent in the first quarter ended April 3.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said the increase was largely due to higher sales of the Paveway family of laser- and GPS-guided smart bombs, and advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles to the U.S. military and international customers.

Raytheon, whose shares were up 1.1 percent in light premarket trading, said sales in its space and airborne systems business rose 7 percent, driven by higher demand from operators of classified programs. The unit makes tracking, targeting and navigation sensors for manned and unmanned aircraft.

Total revenue rose about 9 percent to $5.76 billion. Analysts were expecting $5.46 billion.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Raytheon fell to $428 million, or $1.43 per share, from $551 million, or $1.78 per share.

The latest quarter included an unfavorable impact of 8 cents per share for accounting adjustments related to the $1.9 billion acquisition last year of cybersecutiy products maker Forcepoint.

Raytheon’s backlog was $34.77 billion at the end of the first quarter, from $34.67 billion at the end of the fourth.

Raytheon said it now expected to earn $6.93-$7.13 per share, up from its previous forecast of $6.80-$7.00. The company reiterated its net sales forecast of $24 billion-$24.5 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting 2016 earnings of $7.03 per share and revenue of $24.34 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Up to Wednesday’s close of $129.87, Raytheon’s shares had risen 4.3 percent since the start of the year, compared with a 2.7 percent rise in the Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense index . (Reporting by Idrees Ali in Washington; Additional reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)