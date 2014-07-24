FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raytheon posts 13 pct profit rise, maintains outlook
July 24, 2014 / 11:05 AM / 3 years ago

Raytheon posts 13 pct profit rise, maintains outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. weapons maker Raytheon Co reported a 13 percent rise in second-quarter profit due to favorable pension adjustments and the company maintained its full-year forecast.

Net income attributable to Raytheon shareholders rose to $551 million, or $1.76 per share, from $488 million, or $1.50 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding pension-related items, earnings dropped to $1.41 per share from $1.64.

Revenue fell 7 percent to $5.70 billion.

Raytheon said its operating margin rose to 13.3 percent in the second quarter from 12.5 percent a year earlier. Bookings jumped 27 percent to $6.77 billion.

The company said it still expected revenue of $22.5 billion-$23 billion in the full year, with earnings per share of $5.76-$5.91, excluding special items. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

