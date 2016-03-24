Cost of Raytheon satellite control system rose 16 pct -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - The Pentagon on Thursday said the estimated cost of Raytheon Co’s ground control system for next-generation GPS satellites rose 16.3 percent to $4.2 billion in 2015 - even before a two-year delay decision that will add more cost.

The Raytheon GPS Operational Control System (OCX) - dubbed the Air Force’s “No. 1 troubled program” by a top general last month - is now forecast to cost $586.4 million more than the $3.6 billion previously expected.

The new estimate is 180 percent over the $1.5 billion value of the contract when it was first awarded to Raytheon in 2010. Costs have soared due to technical issues related to tough cyber requirements, and poor performance, according to Pentagon officials.

Air Force spokeswoman Captain Annmarie Annicelli said the new Pentagon estimate reflected cost growth and schedule delays reported during a February 2015 program review, but not further cost overruns and delays that triggered tough program reviews by Pentagon officials in December 2015 and March 2016.

The Pentagon’s chief arms buyer, Frank Kendall, decided in December to delay the program’s completion by two years, a move that is expected to further increase the cost of the program.

Annicelli said the Air Force was still assessing the impact of those changes and had not yet released a new cost estimate.

The Defense Department is due to conduct another comprehensive review of the long-delayed system in about three months together with Raytheon Chief Executive Tom Kennedy.

Lieutenant General Samuel Greaves, who heads the Air Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center, last month described OCX program as the Air Force’s “No. 1 troubled program.”

He said the Air Force was exploring alternatives, including with Lockheed Martin Corp, which builds the newest GPS satellites. The Raytheon program could be canceled if the company did not improve its performance, he said at the time.

U.S. military officials have thus far stopped short of canceling the OCX program, citing the importance of the system at a time when China, Russia, Iran and other countries are aggressively attacking U.S. military systems such as GPS.

OCX will be the first satellite control system designed after the advent of significant jamming and other cyber threats. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Andrew Hay)