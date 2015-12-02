FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pentagon eyes alternatives for Raytheon satellite control system
December 2, 2015 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

Pentagon eyes alternatives for Raytheon satellite control system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Pentagon’s chief arms buyer on Wednesday said he plans a “deep dive” review on Friday of a troubled Raytheon Co program to develop a ground control system for a new generation of GPS satellites that will examine a range of alternatives.

Frank Kendall, undersecretary of defense for acquisition, technology and logistics, told an industry conference he is “very worried” about the software-intensive Raytheon program, which he said has seen costs rise sharply due to contractor performance and new cyber security requirements.

Kendall told reporters after the speech that Raytheon was nearing completion on some of the work, but the department was looking at a range of alternatives, including launching a new competition to complete the bulk of the work on the program.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
