Pentagon faults both Raytheon, Air Force for program cost growth

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Pentagon’s chief arms buyer on Friday faulted both Raytheon Co and the U.S. Air Force for sharp cost growth on a new ground station for Global Positioning System satellites, citing problems with program execution and changes in requirements.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Defense Undersecretary Frank Kendall this week ordered a review of Raytheon’s GPS Operational Control System after the contract’s value increased by over 80 percent to $1.6 billion.

Kendall told reporters on Friday the review was aimed at ensuring the program was now properly structured.

“I want to make sure that it’s on track ... and I‘m also looking for lessons learned,” he said.

Kendall said the cost growth on the program was due to both “execution issues” on the part of the contractor, and changes in requirements by the Air Force.

He said he had spoken with Raytheon’s management about the program, and the company had agreed to provide additional resources to ensure the program’s success. He did not elaborate.

The Air Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center awarded Raytheon a contract valued at $886 million in February 2010 to develop the hardware and software needed to control GPS satellites and ensure the security of their signals, but the program has run into technical challenges and cost increases.

The Air Force this summer restructured the program, raising the value of the base contract by 80.5 percent to $1.6 billion, and delaying its completion by two years to 2018.

Raytheon said it had worked closely with the Air Force to incorporate new cybersecurity requirements for the system.

Kendall gave no details on how the system’s requirements had changed, but suggested that cybersecurity requirements should have been addressed when the program was first being shaped.

“Sometimes requirements change because the world has changed, and there’s a new threat. Then you can ask yourself, ‘Should we have anticipated that? Should we have been on top of that ahead of time?'” (Reporting by Andrea ShalalEditing by Jonathan Oatis)