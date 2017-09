WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co on Thursday said it expects its Websense acquisition to be accretive to earnings in two to three years, instead of three to four years as initially expected, Toby O‘Brien, the company’s chief financial officer, told analysts on Thursday.

Chief Executive Tom Kennedy told analysts the company saw strong demand for cybersecurity given continuing attacks on private and federal computer networks. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)