a year ago
Russia's Rusagro files for bankruptcy of Razgulay
#Bankruptcy News
June 7, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

Russia's Rusagro files for bankruptcy of Razgulay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 7 (Reuters) - Russian farming conglomerate Rusagro has filed a bankruptcy claim against Razgulay , according to materials of the Moscow Arbitration Court.

Rusagro, a fast-growing pork and sugar producer, confirmed submitting the claim, saying it was a technical move.

Rusagro acquired all existing debt, as well as around 20 percent of shares of the Razgulay Group from Razgulay creditor VEB last year.

Razgulay has subsequently put its assets up for sale and Rusagro agreed to buy three sugar-processing plants and one for buckwheat from the firm. (Reporting by Olga Popova and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
