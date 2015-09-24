FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Rusagro may acquire Razgulay sugar assets - paper
September 24, 2015 / 9:52 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Rusagro may acquire Razgulay sugar assets - paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Russian agricultural group Rusagro may acquire the sugar assets of indebted competitor Razgulay, boosting its market share to 25 percent from 15 percent, business daily Kommersant reported on Thursday.

Rusagro plans to buy Razgulay shares from the firm’s main creditor, state development bank VEB, and put them into a new joint venture with fellow shareholder AVG Capital Partners.

The deal would see Rusagro assume Razgulay’s debt to VEB in return for its sugar plants and adjacent land plots, while AVG Capital Partners would acquire the company’s plant-growing complex including land, elevators and rice assets, Kommersant said, citing sources.

Rusagro was not immediately available for comment. AVG Capital Partners as well as Razgulay, which appointed Rusagro CEO Maxim Basov a member of its management board on Wednesday, both declined to comment.

Two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters that VEB would decide how to restructure Razgulay’s debt on Thursday, potentially paving the way for a deal with Rusagro.

VEB estimates the value of its 20 percent Razgulay stake and debt at around 35 billion roubles ($525 million), one of the sources said.

$1 = 66.6650 roubles Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Olga Sichkar; Editing by Jack Stubbs and David Evans

