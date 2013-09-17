FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-RBC Wealth lands adviser from Raymond James
September 17, 2013 / 4:23 PM / 4 years ago

ON THE MOVE-RBC Wealth lands adviser from Raymond James

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - RBC Wealth Management, a division of the Royal Bank of Canada, said on Tuesday it hired a veteran adviser from Raymond James Financial Inc to expand the firm’s presence in Indiana.

Stan Crisci, who has worked in the financial advising industry for nearly two decades, moved to RBC in early September from Raymond James, where he managed $140 million in client assets. Crisci generated about $1.1 million in annual revenue production, according to RBC.

Crisci, a senior vice president and financial adviser, was joined by registered client associate Heather Hreno. Both are based in RBC’s Indianapolis office, where Rhys Helt is branch director, the company said.

Crisci was a legacy Morgan Keegan adviser who joined Raymond James after the Memphis-based brokerage was acquired by Raymond James.

Raymond James did not immediately return a request for a comment on Crisci’s departure.

Toronto-based RBC, Canada’s largest retail bank and the one most focused on wealth management, has set its sights on global wealth management as a key driver for growth. RBC Wealth Management has nearly 2,000 advisers managing more than $250 billion in client assets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
