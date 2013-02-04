FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBC CEO Nixon's pay rises 25 pct to C$12.6 mln
February 4, 2013 / 6:40 PM / in 5 years

RBC CEO Nixon's pay rises 25 pct to C$12.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Canada’s top bank posted record profit in 2012

* Pay largely in deferred share units

TORONTO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada gave Chief Executive Gordon Nixon a 25 percent raise, paying him C$12.6 million ($12.61 million) in 2012, a year in which the company posted a record net profit.

Nixon’s pay includes a base salary of C$1.5 million, a cash bonus of C$2.85 million, stock options of C$1.65 million and C$6.6 million in deferred share units.

The bank, Canada’s largest, said his pay was 12 percent above the bank’s original target level due to RBC’s strong performance on the year.

RBC earned a record C$7.5 billion in 2012, up 17 percent from the previous year.

Nixon, 55, took over the top job at RBC in 2001 and is the longest service CEO of the country’s five biggest banks.

Nixon was paid C$10.1 million in 2011, a level that represented an 8.2 percent pay cut from the previous year due to a loss taken from the sale of its U.S. branch-banking operation to PNC Financial Services Group.

