Oct 21 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada said on Friday Chief Financial Officer Janice Fukakusa would retire effective Jan. 31 after 12 years in the role.

Rod Bolger, executive vice president of finance and controller, will replace Fukakusa.

Bolger joined RBC in 2011 and had previously worked with Bank of America Corp and Citigroup inc. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)