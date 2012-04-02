FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US futures regulator accuses RBC of trading scheme
April 2, 2012 / 8:00 PM / in 6 years

US futures regulator accuses RBC of trading scheme

Alexandra Alper

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 2 (Reuters) - The Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday accused the Royal Bank of Canada of engaging in “hundreds of millions of dollars” in coordinated stock futures trades with itself to win tax credits from the Canadian government.

The CFTC’s complaint alleges that a senior group of employees created and managed a “wash trading” strategy in which they improperly coordinated to allow subsidiaries of the bank to buy and sell stock futures without taking a position in the market.

Wash trades are banned under U.S. futures law.

The goal of the trades was to earn an undisclosed amount in Canadian tax credits, while limiting market exposure, the CFTC’s complaint alleges.

The trades, according the CFTC, were made from 2007 to 2010. They were executed off-exchange, but were reported to OneChicago, an electronic futures exchange that is part of the CME Group, according to the press release.

The suit also alleges that RBC concealed information from the exchange, which was prompted by the CFTC to make inquiries about the trades.

“A fundamental purpose of the futures markets is to provide an arm‘s-length mechanism for market participants to discover prices and shift risks associated with products traded in those markets,” said CFTC enforcement director David Meister in a statement.

”As we allege, RBC not only designed and executed a wash sale scheme that undermined that purpose, it went a step further and misled the exchange into believing that its conduct was lawful.

The CFTC is seeking civil monetary penalties and a permanent injunction against further violations of the Commodity Exchange Act and the CFTC’s regulations.

