RBC appoints Darrell Uden as head of European ECM
July 17, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 4 years ago

RBC appoints Darrell Uden as head of European ECM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - RBC Capital Markets, the corporate and investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada , has appointed Darrell Uden as head of European Equity Capital Markets (ECM) and Corporate Broking.

Uden, who was most recently co-head of ECM for Europe, Middle East and Africa at UBS, will be based in London and will report to Josh Critchley and Patrick Meier, co-heads of European Investment Banking.

“Darrell will play a pivotal role in driving forward our strategy to grow our ECM coverage in the region,” Critchley said in a statement.

