FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBC unit to cover $3 mln of investor ETF losses
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2012 / 5:50 PM / 5 years ago

RBC unit to cover $3 mln of investor ETF losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, May 2 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada’s brokerage unit agreed to repay investors in Massachusetts up to $2.9 million to cover losses on leveraged and inverse leveraged exchange-traded funds.

The bank’s RBC Capital Markets division was also fined $250,000 by Massachusetts’ top securities regulator, William Galvin, for selling the “highly volatile, nontraditional” funds that did not fit with some clients’ investment objectives, Galvin said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This settlement details an inexcusable set of facts where the company was selling products it did not understand, and when it finally realized the risk and pitfalls of these investments it did not immediately restrict their marketing,” Galvin said.

RBC could not be reached immediately for comment.

The settlement resolves an administrative complaint Galvin filed against RBC Capital last year.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.