MOVES-RBC asset management unit hires Patrick Drennan from BNY Mellon

May 2 (Reuters) - RBC Global Asset Management, the asset management unit of Royal Bank of Canada, named Patrick Drennan as managing director and sales representative of liquidity management.

Prior to joining RBC, Drennan was responsible for marketing BNY Mellon’s money market portal and corporate trust products as vice president.

Drennan will be based in Chicago and report to John Donohue, managing director and head of liquidity management for RBC Global Asset Management in the United States. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)