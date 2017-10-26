MOVES-RBC Capital Markets hires new M&A MD for Germany, Austria

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - RBC Capital Markets has appointed Thomas Ehlke as the bank’s head of mergers and acquisitions in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, according to a news release on Thursday.

Based in Frankfurt, Ehkle will report jointly to head of Germany Christian Karcher and Kevin Smith, head of mergers and acquisitions in Europe.

RBC Capital Markets, which opened an office in Frankfurt in November 2014, has made several additions to the European offices, hiring 10 managing directors over the past year.

“Thomas will further develop our expanding German private equity and corporate client base,” RBC head of European investment banking Josh Critchley said.

Ehkle joined from Japanese investment bank Nomura, where he spent eight years, most recently as head of investment banking for Germany and Austria. (Reporting by Clara Denina; Editing by Adrian Croft)