FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-RBC hires new U.S. semiconductor banker from industry
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 13, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-RBC hires new U.S. semiconductor banker from industry

Liana B. Baker

2 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada has hired a new semiconductor investment banker, John McClure, who joins from Intel Corp, according to an internal memo and the banker’s LinkedIn page.

McLure, who is a managing director, has started his new role at RBC’s San Francisco office and reports to technology group co-heads Michal Katz and Michael Carter. He will lead the Canadian bank’s U.S. semiconductors and electronics practice.

A spokeswoman for RBC confirmed the contents of the memo.

McClure, who was 14 years of experience in the semiconductor industry, most recently worked at Intel as director of strategy and marketing for advanced driving technologies. He has also held corporate development roles at Global Foundries and Applied Materials, according to the memo.

Semiconductor dealmaking has reached $79.7 billion so far this year, already surpassing every full year on record, with the exception of 2000, when M&A in the sector hit $115.5 billion. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.