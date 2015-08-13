MOVES-RBC hires new U.S. semiconductor banker from industry

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada has hired a new semiconductor investment banker, John McClure, who joins from Intel Corp, according to an internal memo and the banker’s LinkedIn page.

McLure, who is a managing director, has started his new role at RBC’s San Francisco office and reports to technology group co-heads Michal Katz and Michael Carter. He will lead the Canadian bank’s U.S. semiconductors and electronics practice.

A spokeswoman for RBC confirmed the contents of the memo.

McClure, who was 14 years of experience in the semiconductor industry, most recently worked at Intel as director of strategy and marketing for advanced driving technologies. He has also held corporate development roles at Global Foundries and Applied Materials, according to the memo.

Semiconductor dealmaking has reached $79.7 billion so far this year, already surpassing every full year on record, with the exception of 2000, when M&A in the sector hit $115.5 billion. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by David Gregorio)