FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBC hires Garner from Standard Bank to run metals business
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2013 / 5:51 PM / in 5 years

RBC hires Garner from Standard Bank to run metals business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - RBC Capital Markets has hired Bruce Garner from Standard Bank Group to run the Canadian bank’s metals business, RBC said on Monday.

As managing director and head of metals based in New York, Garner will report to Bruce Macdonald, head of commodities and electronic trading. RBC is the corporate and investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada.

At Standard Bank, Garner was global head of commodities in Singapore. Before that, he was head of commodities sales in Europe and the Americas for Deutsche Bank.

Both RBC and Standard Bank are associate broker clearing members of the London Metal Exchange. That means they have all the privileges of a Category I member but cannot trade in the ring, the LME’s open-outcry trading floor.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.