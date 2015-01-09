MOVES-RBC Wealth Management names head of distribution for int'l division

Jan 9 (Reuters) - RBC Wealth Management appointed Antony Johnson as head of distribution, RBC Wealth Management - International.

Johnson will lead the division’s private client distribution teams, including the relationship managers in the UK and Channel Islands-based private client wealth management and trust teams.

He was previously global head, sales and distribution at RBC Investor and Treasury Services.

Johnson will assume his new role in March and will be based in London. He will report to Stuart Rutledge, CEO, RBC Wealth Management, International. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)