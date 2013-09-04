RBC hires chief U.S. market strategist

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Former UBS executive Jonathan Golub was appointed chief U.S. market strategist and managing director at RBC Capital Markets, the investment bank said on Wednesday.

Golub will be based in New York and report to Marc Harris, RBC Capital Markets’ co-head of global research.

RBC also named analysts David Palmer as managing director covering food and restaurants and Nik Modi as managing director covering tobacco, household products and beverages.

RBC Capital Markets is the corporate and investment banking division of Royal Bank of Canada.