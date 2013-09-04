FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBC hires chief U.S. market strategist
September 4, 2013 / 2:11 PM / 4 years ago

RBC hires chief U.S. market strategist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Former UBS executive Jonathan Golub was appointed chief U.S. market strategist and managing director at RBC Capital Markets, the investment bank said on Wednesday.

Golub will be based in New York and report to Marc Harris, RBC Capital Markets’ co-head of global research.

RBC also named analysts David Palmer as managing director covering food and restaurants and Nik Modi as managing director covering tobacco, household products and beverages.

RBC Capital Markets is the corporate and investment banking division of Royal Bank of Canada.

