a year ago
MOVES-RBC Wealth brings back former exec to lead client operations
#Market News
September 7, 2016 / 2:12 PM / a year ago

MOVES-RBC Wealth brings back former exec to lead client operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - RBC Wealth Management said it brought back a former executive to lead its business owners and entrepreneurs client operations.

The firm appointed John Younger managing director of sales and relationship management.

Younger spent 18 of his 25 years in the industry with RBC in its capital markets business. He had left to join the Bank of England and most recently was an advisor to a fintech start up.

RBC Wealth Management, which is owned by Royal Bank of Canada, has more than C$559 billion ($434 billion) of assets under management. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
