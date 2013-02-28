FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBC profit rises 12 percent; bank raises dividend
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2013 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

RBC profit rises 12 percent; bank raises dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by stronger loan growth and capital markets income, and it raised its dividend.

The bank, Canada’s largest, earned C$2.07 billion ($2.05 billion), or C$1.36 a share, in the first quarter ended Jan 31. That compares with a year-before profit of C$1.86 billion, or C$1.22 a share.

On an adjusted basis, the bank earned C$1.38 a share. Analysts had expected a profit of C$1.31 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

RBC raised its dividend 5 percent to 63 Canadian cents a share.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.