RBC second-quarter profit rises on domestic banking, capital markets gains

TORONTO, May 28 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada, the country’s top lender, posted a rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by strength in its domestic banking and capital markets divisions.

The company said net income for the second quarter ended April 30 was C$2.5 billion, or C$1.68 a share, compared with C$2.2 billion, or C$1.47 a share, a year ago. Excluding special items, earnings were C$1.61 a share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of C$1.60 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.