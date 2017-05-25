FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Royal Bank of Canada's quarterly earnings beat market forecasts
May 25, 2017 / 10:12 AM / 3 months ago

Royal Bank of Canada's quarterly earnings beat market forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 25 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada reported an 11 percent increase in second quarter earnings, beating market forecasts, helped by a strong performance in its capital markets and wealth management businesses.

The bank on Thursday said earnings per share, excluding one-off items, rose to C$1.85 per share in the quarter to April 30 from C$1.66 a year earlier.

Analysts had on average forecast earnings of C$1.80, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Jason Neely

