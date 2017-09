TORONTO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada, the country’s largest bank, said on Thursday that its quarterly profit rose 11 percent, driven by stronger retail banking and capital markets income.

RBC earned C$2.1 billion ($1.96 billion), or C$1.40 a share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31. That compared with a profit of C$1.9 billion, or C$1.25 a share, in the year-before period.