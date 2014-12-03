Royal Bank of Canada reports higher fourth-quarter profit

TORONTO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada reported a stronger fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by double-digit earnings gains at its wealth management arm.

Canada’s largest bank reported net income of C$2.3 billion ($2.02 billion), or C$1.57 a share, for the fourth-quarter ended Oct. 31, compared with C$2.1 billion, or C$1.40 a share, a year earlier.

The bank said cash diluted earnings per share were C$1.59.

Analysts had expected adjusted earnings of C$1.58 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.