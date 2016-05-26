FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's RBC reports 7 percent increase in second-quarter profit
May 26, 2016 / 10:16 AM / a year ago

Canada's RBC reports 7 percent increase in second-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 26 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada on Thursday reported a 7 percent increase in second-quarter profit, which it said reflected strength across its businesses.

Canada’s biggest bank by market value said net income excluding one-off items for the second quarter to April 30 was C$2.6 billion, or C$1.66 per share, compared with C$2.4 billion, or C$1.61 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of C$1.64 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Jason Neely

