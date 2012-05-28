FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-RBC to book C$180 million gain on tax dispute
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 28, 2012 / 6:15 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-RBC to book C$180 million gain on tax dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 28 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada will register a C$180 million ($175.57 million) boost to its third-quarter results after resolving a tax dispute with Canada Revenue Agency in the bank’s favor.

RBC, Canada’s largest lender, said on Monday it would release C$130 million from provisions taken to guard against potential losses stemming from the dispute.

RBC spokeswoman Tanis Robinson said the bank had challenged a CRA reassessment of taxes centered on capital markets businesses the bank has since exited.

“We resolved these tax matters with the CRA... so we released the provisions,” she said.

The bank also will take a C$50 million gain on interest income from a tax refund related to the same issue, the bank said. The total amount will be reflected in the bank’s third-quarter results.

The Toronto-based bank has total assets of about C$800 billion, according to Reuters data. It earned about C$1.6 billion from continuing operations in the second quarter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.