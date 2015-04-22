FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-RBC hires two advisers from UBS
April 22, 2015 / 3:55 PM / 2 years ago

ON THE MOVE-RBC hires two advisers from UBS

April 22 (Reuters) - RBC Wealth Management, part of Royal Bank of Canada, hired two advisers at Naples, Florida from UBS Financial Services Inc, the wealth management unit of UBS AG.

Dustin Smith and James Rubinton managed $289 million in client assets at UBS.

Senior registered client associates, Mandie Evans and Nicole Molnar, will also join RBC.

A UBS spokesman was not immediately available to confirm the departures.

RBC said on Monday it hired three Morgan Stanley financial advisers, Brian Friday, Richard Bondi and Eric Gregory, at a suburban Pittsburgh brokerage office. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)

