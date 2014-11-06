FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-ON THE MOVE-RBC lands Wells Fargo broker managing $116 mln in assets
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 6, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-ON THE MOVE-RBC lands Wells Fargo broker managing $116 mln in assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of director’s name in second paragraph to Kirstin)

NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - RBC Wealth Management, the U.S. brokerage arm of the Royal Bank of Canada, hired veteran broker Todd Watson away from Wells Fargo Advisors, where he managed $116 million in assets.

Watson, a fixed income expert with 27 years in the industry, joined RBC’s office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida last month, said Kirstin Turner, director of RBC’s West Palm Beach region, by email.

So far this year, RBC has hired 83 financial advisers managing around $8 billion in assets and with more than $59 million in production, according to an RBC statement. It employs around 2,000 advisers managing more than $278 billion of assets firm-wide.

Royal Bank of Canada is the largest retail bank in Canada, and a key focus is its financial services division. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.