ON THE MOVE-RBC Wealth hires from Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo

May 7 (Reuters) - RBC Wealth Management, a division of the Royal Bank of Canada , said on Monday it hired a team of two advisers from Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch and one adviser from Wells Fargo & Co’ s <WF C.N> brokerage unit, both in Illinois.

Advisers Mary Williams and Michelle Grist, a mother-and-daughter team, joined RBC’s Oakbrook office from Merrill Lynch, where Williams had worked for roughly three decades. Williams said a big part of her and her daughter’s decision to move to RBC was because of the company’s “support for women as advisers and women as investors.”

“It’s an additional support but a definite professional encouragement,” Williams said in an interview on Monday. “We felt this was the best place for the future of our book of business.”

Williams pointed to RBC’s Women’s Association of Financial Advisors, whose focus is to recruit and enhance the productivity of female financial advisers and branch directors.

The advisers, who together run the Williams and Grist Investment Group, said they have a client base that is primarily multi-generational.

RBC also hired former Wells Fargo adviser Jill Willis, who joined the firm’s Chicago office after more than three decades in the industry.

Both Willis and Williams’ team did not disclose their client assets under management or production levels.

“Increasing our number of female financial advisers is important to our long-term growth strategy,” RBC Wealth’s Chicago complex director Burton Street said. “We want our workforce to be more reflective of our society and our communities.”

RBC Wealth Management has more than $227 billion in client assets managed by nearly 2,000 advisers across the United States.

Since the start of the year, the firm has added at least 16 experienced advisers from rival brokerages, including Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Wells Fargo Advisors and Merrill Lynch. Those new recruits managed more than $1.3 billion in client assets at their previous firms.