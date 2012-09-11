FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-ON THE MOVE-RBC Wealth names head for trust, fiduciary and tax
#Funds News
September 11, 2012 / 8:01 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-ON THE MOVE-RBC Wealth names head for trust, fiduciary and tax

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - RBC Wealth Management, a unit of Royal Bank of Canada , has named Steve Sokic the new head of its ultra-high-net-worth, trust, fiduciary and tax businesses for its ultra-wealthy client base.

RBC said on Tuesday that Sokic, most recently a trust director for the company based in Jersey, in the Channel Islands, has relocated to Toronto to take on the newly created role focused on building out the wealth manager’s trust and fiduciary services.

The appointment comes as part of a broader effort to increase RBC’s focus on its international ultra-high-net-worth client segment, the company said, following the recent appointment of Paul Patterson as deputy chair of the group.

Toronto-based RBC, Canada’s largest retail bank and the one most focused on wealth management, has set its sights on global wealth management as a key driver for growth.

RBC Wealth’s global head, George Lewis, told Reuters in a March interview that the firm plans to hire aggressively to expand its business in Asia and Latin America, as well as more established markets such as the United States and Britain.

Sokic, who has worked for RBC for a decade, started with RBC’s trust operation in the Bahamas in 2002 before moving to Jersey in 2006 to become trust director. Sokic began his finance career at Deloitte in Canada, where he spent 10 years advising on areas of international trust, tax and estate planning.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
