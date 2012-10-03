FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ON THE MOVE-RBC Wealth hires veteran team from Merrill Lynch
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 3, 2012 / 7:51 PM / in 5 years

ON THE MOVE-RBC Wealth hires veteran team from Merrill Lynch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - RBC Wealth Management, a division of the Royal Bank of Canada , has expanded its broker force in Colorado with a veteran team of advisers from Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch.

Advisers David Evans, Nepeta Godec and Patty Eckelberry joined RBC’s Denver Tech office from Merrill, where they managed $177 million in client assets and generated about $1.2 million in revenue last year.

Evans, a 36-year industry veteran, had also previously worked at Wachovia and Dain Rauscher before Merrill, according to regulatory filings.

Dan Ball, RBC’s Denver complex director, said the firm has had a lot more interest over the past few years from veteran advisers whose parent companies were affected by the 2008 financial crisis.

“RBC rose to be a firm that is stable and secure,” Ball said in an interview on Wednesday. “Advisers and clients are looking for that.”

RBC Wealth Management has more than $227 billion in client assets managed by nearly 2,000 advisers across the United States.

The firm also recently added another veteran Merrill team in California that managed $250 million in client assets.

With these new recruits, RBC has added at least 26 experienced advisers this year from major brokerages, including Merrill, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and Wells Fargo Advisors. Those recruits managed more than $2 billion in client assets at their previous firms, based on moves tracked by Reuters.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.