RBC Wealth lands former Wells Fargo adviser in Minnesota

Oct 25 (Reuters) - RBC Wealth Management, a division of the Royal Bank of Canada, said Thursday it hired a veteran financial adviser in Minnesota from Wells Fargo Advisors .

David Upin managed $110 million in client assets and generated $1.5 million in annual revenue at Wells Fargo, according to an RBC spokeswoman who confirmed the hire.

Upin, who focuses on managing investments for higher-net-worth individuals and entities, joined RBC last week with his investment associate, Denise Meysembourg. A nearly 30-year veteran of the financial services industry, Upin had been with Wells Fargo since 2009, and also previously worked at Stifel Nicolaus and Morgan Stanley.

Wells Fargo couldn’t immediately be reached for comment about the move.

With roughly 2,000 advisers managing $227 billion in client assets, RBC Wealth is much smaller than the biggest U.S. brokerages. Wells Fargo, by comparison, had just over 15,100 advisers managing $1.2 trillion in client assets at the end of September.

Many RBC recruits in 2012 have come from bigger rivals like Wells, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch and UBS Wealth Management Americas.

A few weeks ago, for instance, RBC landed a Dallas-based team of advisers from Morgan Stanley who together managed $230 million in client assets.