ON THE MOVE-RBC lands veteran Morgan Stanley Smith Barney brokers

Aug 3 (Reuters) - RBC Wealth Management, a division of Royal Bank of Canada , has bolstered its U.S. broker force with two veteran advisers who joined the firm from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in the Washington, D.C. area.

Adviser Paul Keats, a nearly four-decade industry veteran, and his son John Keats moved to RBC Wealth in late July. At Morgan Stanley Smith Barney they managed $253 million in client assets. They generated more than $1 million in revenue last year, according to an RBC spokeswoman who confirmed the new hires.

Paul Keats, formerly a senior vice president at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, had been with the firm for more than two decades. He started at Lehman Brothers in 1989, joined Citigroup in 1993 and joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in 2009 after Citi’s Smith Barney merged with Morgan Stanley’s wealth unit that year.

During his time at Smith Barney, the senior Keats was also a member of the firm’s President’s Council, a distinction awarded to top financial advisers. He started his advising career at Dean Witter Reynolds in the 1970s, according to regulatory filings.

The two advisers had been based out of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney’s Bethesda, Maryland office. They joined RBC in Chevy Chase, a Maryland suburb just outside Washington, D.C.

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney declined to comment on the departures.

With roughly $227 billion in total client assets under management, RBC Wealth in the United States is much smaller than Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, which has about $1.7 trillion in client assets managed by just under 17,000 advisers. RBC’s U.S. wealth management business, based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, has about 2,000 advisers in its network.

Since the start of the year, RBC has added at least 18 experienced advisers from rival brokerages in the United States, including Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Wells Fargo Advisors and Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch. Those new recruits managed more than $1.7 billion in client assets at their previous firms, based on moves tracked by Reuters.