MOVES-Helima Croft joins RBC Capital as chief commodities strategist
#Market News
October 3, 2014

MOVES-Helima Croft joins RBC Capital as chief commodities strategist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - RBC Capital Markets, the investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada, said it appointed Helima Croft a managing director and chief commodities strategist.

Croft joins from Barclays Plc, where she was head of North American commodities research, specializing in oil and natural gas and base and precious metals, RBC Capital said in a statement.

Based in New York, Croft will report to Marc Harris, head of global research.

She has also worked at the Council on Foreign Affairs and the Central Intelligence Agency. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
