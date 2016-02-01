FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-RBC Capital names Raffaele Prencipe as financial trading head
February 1, 2016 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-RBC Capital names Raffaele Prencipe as financial trading head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - RBC Capital Markets, the investment banking business of Royal Bank of Canada, has hired Raffaele Prencipe as head of financial trading and Duncan Lake as director of high-yield strategist.

Prencipe will report to James Chapman, head of European credit trading, and Lake will report to Roger Appleyard, head of European credit sector strategy.

Prencipe joins from BNP Paribas where he worked as credit flow trader in the financials team for six years.

Duncan previously worked at Nomura, where he was an executive director covering packaging, chemicals, gaming, shipping and industrial sectors. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

