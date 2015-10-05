FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Brian Fairhurst, Roger Goncalves join RBC Global as directors
October 5, 2015

MOVES-Brian Fairhurst, Roger Goncalves join RBC Global as directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - RBC Global Asset Management, a unit of Royal Bank of Canada, appointed Brian Fairhurst director of advisory solutions and Roger Goncalves director of offshore advisory solutions.

Fairhurst will be based in Boston, while Goncalves will be based in New York, the company said.

Fairhurst joins from F-Squared Investments and has previously worked at BlackRock and iShares.

Goncalves joins RBC Global from United Realty Capital. He has previously worked at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Permal Group and AllianceBernstein Investments. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)

