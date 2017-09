March 1 (Reuters) - RBC Global Asset Management, a unit of Royal Bank of Canada, has named Charles Byrne and Andrew Gordon as co-heads of alternative investment sales for the United States.

Prior to joining RBC, Byrne was a managing director and head of global business development at Regiment Capital Advisors.

Gordon was previously a managing director in investor relations at Marathon Asset Management. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)