MOVES-RBC Investor & Treasury hires Matthieu Herbeau from BNP Paribas
#Market News
October 5, 2015 / 7:16 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-RBC Investor & Treasury hires Matthieu Herbeau from BNP Paribas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - RBC Investor & Treasury Services, a unit of Royal Bank of Canada , appointed Matthieu Herbeau as managing director, global head of foreign exchange execution, treasury and market services.

Herbeau, who will be based in London, was previously with BNP Paribas Securities Services (BNPPSS.UL) for 15 years, most recently as global head of FX.

He will report locally to Elaine Skinner-Reid, head of Europe and Asia Pacific treasury & market services, and globally to Chris Seip, global head of treasury & market services, RBC Investor said on Monday. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

