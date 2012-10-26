FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ON THE MOVE - RBC Wealth lands four Merrill advisers in Kansas
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2012 / 9:15 PM / in 5 years

ON THE MOVE - RBC Wealth lands four Merrill advisers in Kansas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - RBC Wealth Management, a division of the
Royal Bank of Canada, said Friday it has expanded its
presence in Kansas with the hiring of four advisers from Merrill
Lynch Wealth Management.
    Todd Haynes and Thomas Woodward, who make up a practice
called the Haynes & Woodward Investment Group, had $130 million
in client assets under management and generated $800,000 in
annual revenue at Merrill, according to an RBC spokeswoman.
    The second pair of advisers to join RBC from Merrill this
week - Scott Holder and Jason Carter, whose practice is called
the Holder/Carter Group - managed $80 million in assets and
generated $800,000 in revenue in the last year, RBC said.
    Merrill Lynch, a division of Bank of America Corp.,
declined to comment on the moves.
    The four advisers joined RBC's Leawood, Kansas branch. RBC
has more than 2,000 advisers managing $227 billion in client
assets in the United States.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.